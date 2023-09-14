B&M finally opens in Eastbourne

B&M finally opened its doors to customers in Eastbourne this morning (Thursday, September 14), more than 13 months after planning permission was granted.

The discount retailer, which has created more than 85 jobs with this branch, has taken possession of the 23,922sqft. area – which has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme.

A B&M spokesperson said: “Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. There is also a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore. The store will also boast its own 8,130sqft. garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.”

Staff were asked to nominate a local charity to official unveil the garden centre and they chose Eastbourne Foodbank.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers which will go towards helping the charity to continue carrying out their work in the local community.

The store manager said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.

“A big thank you to the team at Eastbourne Foodbank who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”

The store will be open from 8am-10pm from Monday-Saturday, but will close at 4pm on Sundays.

The charity campaigned for a stronger social security system as part of the Trussell Trust’s ‘Guarantee our Essentials’ initiative.

People can sign a petition online at https://action.trusselltrust.org/guarantee-our-essentials-petition-fb

