Body found, believed to be that of 19 year old missing from West Wittering
A young man was seen struggling off the coast of the popular beach shortly before 9pm on Monday, September 4 sparking a major search involving, lifeboats, helicopters and drones.
After an extensive search Police confirmed that a body has been found.
In a statement, Sussex Police said: "We are sad to report that the body of a man was recovered near Hayling Island Lifeboat station at 7.20am on (September 8).
"Although formal identification is yet to take place, the body is believed to be that of Ryan Baldry, 19, who went missing after getting into difficulty in the water at West Wittering on Monday (September 4)."
On Facebook his aunt, Katherine Reed, posted: "It is with deep sadness that i can tell you all that our beautiful Ryan has been found this morning.
"On behalf of Ryan’s mum, dad, brothers and all his family they want to say thank you for all the support and love you have shown and continue to show.
"Our hearts are broken and Ryan will be missed terribly by us all."
She said the family is now taking time to grieve.
"We have all been overwhelmed at all the kindness you have shown and I can’t put into words how we are feeling or what this has meant. We love you Ryan"