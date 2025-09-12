Bognor and Arun Chess Club is looking for new members

With a new season just underway, Bognor and Arun Chess Club is on the lookout for new members.

The club, based in Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, is open to players of all ages and ability.

Sessions are held every Friday evening with friendly and competitive chess offered at the Bognor Club venue.

“We run a number of tournaments during the season,” said chairman Mick Plumb. “The club championship is the main cup competed for, there’s also a knockout contest, a summer competition and quickplay challenge. There is also a great opportunity to play in league matches against other clubs in the area.”

Club champion Jaimie Wilson takes on fellow members in a 'simul', which followed Bognor and Arun Chess Club’s recent annual meeting. Jaimie remained unbeaten after playing multiple games at a time with a number of opponents.

New members are very welcome to sample the club’s facilities for free before deciding whether to join. Just turn up at 2 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis PO21 1EU on a Friday night anytime after 7pm. Under-18s must be accompanied throughout the evening by an adult.

On-street parking is usually available. Alternatively, there is a public car park in adjacent Lyon Street, free at night.

Fuller details and contact information available at www.bognorandarunchessclub.co.uk