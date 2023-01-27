Bognor bandstand and Littlehampton Civic Centre to be lit purple for Holocaust Memorial Day

Two Arun district landmarks will be lit up purple this evening (January 27) to honour Holocaust Memorial day.

Holocaust memorial day

The Bognor Regis bandstand the Littlehampton Civic Centre will both sport purple lights in honour of the tragedy, which took place across German-occupied Europe during the Second World War.

January 27 in particular marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp and the ceremony itself honours the six million Jewish people murdered by the Nazi regime, as well as those killed in more recent genocides in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and Cambodia.

"HMD is for everyone,” The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust website reads. “Each year across the UK, thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future. We know they learn more, empathise more and do more.

“Together we bear witness for those who endured genocide, and honour the survivors and all those whose lives were changed beyond recognition.”