Double yellow lines could be introduced to a number of roads in Bersted

A permanent traffic regulation order (TRO) has been proposed by West Sussex County Council for Bersted.

The proposed order will introduce double yellow lines on several roads in order to prohibit waiting at ay time. Potentially effected roads are as follows:

– The Boulevard, at the crossroads formed by its junction with Ruskin Avenue and Voysey Way, as well as at the crossroads formed by its junction with Deanery Square and Sanderson Way.

-Deanery Square at both sides of the road from The Boulevard westwards for approximately 40 metres.

-Lethaby Road, at its junction with Guild Way and on the corner opposite the entrance to Bartons Primary School.

-Sanderson Way on the south side of the road at the access to an electricity substation and off-street parking area.

The new order, officers say, has been proposed in order to avoid danger to people or other traffic using the effected lengths of road and to facilitate the passage of traffic.

Residents are invited to comment on the scheme via the West Sussex County Council website, but are asked to do so before February 16, when the public consultation period ends.

