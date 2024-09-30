Bognor charity marathon runner seeks help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What does it take to motivate people to undertake months of gruelling training only to face the challenge of the most famous marathon in the world? Read on and you might find inspiration yourself and hopefully, you’ll be able to help Susan in her race for victory.

She says, “I started running in 2018 at age 56, after always saying I couldn’t! It quickly became my passion. In December 2021, I proudly completed my first marathon, but my journey took an unexpected turn”.

“In January 2022, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Giant Cell Arteritis. Then, in April 2022, came another shock……… three brain tumours! After surgery, radiation, and countless challenges, I’ve been determined to keep moving, even when it meant simply going to the gym to stay fit”.

Susan continues, “Running has helped me stay strong both physically and mentally. I’ve had to give up my job to focus on my health, but since January 2024, I’ve been running regularly to rebuild my strength and stamina. Now, I am honoured and excited, albeit a bit nervous, to be running the London Marathon for The Brain Tumour Charity”.

Marathon run for charity

More than just a race.

“This marathon is more than a race to me; it’s a real chance to give back to the charity that’s supported me with emotional guidance, financial advice, and hope”.

You can track how well Susan is doing over the coming months by reading her blog and checking her social media links. (London Marathon 2025 running for a brain tumour cure) She says, “Follow my journey, watch my progress, and help me raise funds to support life-changing research. Together, we can make a difference. By running for The Brain Tumour Charity, I'm playing a huge part in The Charity's movement to help people with brain tumours live longer and better lives”.

Every year, 12,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour – that's 33 people each day. The survival rate is just 12%. I’m running the 2025 London Marathon to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity, which has supported me incredibly over the past few years.

What Does ‘The Brain Tumour Charity’ do?

It’s the world’s leading brain tumour charity and is the largest global funder of brain tumour research. The charity is committed to doubling survival and halving the years of life lost by 2030.

Your support will help reach these vital goals and find cures for all brain tumours, so no one’s life is dictated by a diagnosis. Follow the link and make a donation today.