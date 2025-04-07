Bognor man lands Sky Sports commentator job for 'Baller League'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local Bognor man has been given the job for Sky Sports’ latest football project.

Brandon Smith, 27 was born in Chichester and lives in Bognor. For seven years, he’s been an esports commentator for the EAFC (previously named FIFA) titles. Esports is a term used for professional video game competitions that take place all around the world. Players near the top end of their esports game can make in the region of £5,000 to £10,000 per month.

With 3 million followers across social platforms, he’s now landed the job of commentator for Sky Sport’s latest Project: Baller League.

Baller League, originally launched in Germany by entrepreneur Felix Starck with support from football stars Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski, is a six-a-side indoor football competition. Its debut UK season is being hosted at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Chelsea legend John Terry with Bognor commentator Brandon Smith.

Led by high-profile influencers – with KSI fronting the UK edition – the league brings together ex-Premier League footballers, futsal players, and celebrities across 12 teams, all competing for the Baller League title.

In November 2024, Brandon also snapped up the award for the Esports Commentator Of The Year at the esports awards.

Speaking on how he got into it, Brandon Smith said: "I always wanted to get into broadcasting in football. I used to go down to Bognor Regis games to commentate voluntarily and for Brighton games, I’d have access to the media area and do updates during games for my own use.

"In the same year, EA Sports (the game developer of FIFA) were looking for their next two commentators. Me and my friend entered the competition and ended up winning it. We didn’t expect anything from it, but everything got very busy and it became my job.”

The first season of Baller League will be on for 12 weeks.

Speaking to Sussex World about the new venture with Sky Sports, Brandon said: “It’s the biggest job I’ve ever had. It’s the most stressful I’ve ever felt. And it’s going to be the most rewarding opportunity as well, which genuinely could be life-changing.

“I went headhunting on LinkedIn for anyone involved in the Baller League. Sent some emails, didn’t hear anything.

"And then one Saturday morning I get an email saying, ‘Are you free for a phone call next week?’

“They said, ‘We want to give you a go... we like your stuff, we like that you’ve got a strong following, and you’re coming into this with a different element as a commentator.’”

