Bognor pie man Phil could be eliminated in this week's episode, experts say
The Bognor Regis based candidate, who owns a bakery chain dating back to the 1930s, found himself in the bottom three last week, after losing to the girls in a challenge which should have played right into his strengths.
Phil took the lead on the challenge, which involved selling cheesecakes to members of the public and corporate clients, but he was thoroughly outshone by the girls, who sold more cheesecakes at a better mark-up, despite his food-industry acumen.
He narrowly escaped a sacking, despite a few hard stares, in favour of fellow pie-man Paul, but bettors are saying he could be for the chop come tomorrow’s episode (February 15).
Neil Roarty, spokesperson for safebettingsites.com, said: “Phil Turner has found himself in hot water early on in this year’s edition of The Apprentice, with the Sussex-based candidate among the favourites to be eliminated in this week’s episode.
“His odds of 8/1 make him the fourth likeliest contestant to be fired by Lord Sugar this week, with Asif Munaf and Virdi Singh Mazaria (both 5/1) leading the way.”
The Apprentice is back on BBC One and airs every Thursday night at 9pm. Viewers can also catch up with the drama on BBC IPlayer.