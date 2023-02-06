The Bognor Regis Regeneration Board has announced its support for the re-election of the Business Improvement District, ahead of the ballot on February 14.

The board decided on the dance during its members meeting on February 1, and executive director Rebecca White said: “While we are not a BID levy payer, the Board was the original instigator of formal town centre management in Bognor Regis, coordinating funding of the Town Centre Manager role which was instrumental in setting up the BID in 2018. With that background, we have conducted an objective analysis of the BID’s impact against their original objectives – Welcoming Town, Well-Known Town, Active Night-time Town Centre and Better Parking.”

After assessing schemes introduced by the BID during its initial term, including the installation of festoon lighting and public art, promotion of the town and the setting up of the Bognor Regis Crime Reduction Partnership, the board eventually decided that our town is better with a BID than without.

Mrs White said: “The Board consider that the BID has been successful in achieving tangible outcomes against its original business plan, providing good value for money to its members and making a measurable and positive difference to Bognor Regis town centre.”

Bognor Regis Town Centre

Members also considered the extent to which the BID’s term 2 proposals might benefit the town, and what it might mean for the BID if businesses vote ‘no’ on February 14.

They eventually decided that, since no existing organisation is capable of providing the BID’s services, and local councils are straining under mounting financial pressure, the town would be poorer without the BID.

Dr Dave Cooper, chair of BRRB, noted: “The abandonment of a BID-led approach to town centre management in these challenging economic times, with the resulting loss of activities, support and access to grant funding, is likely to set the town centre and its businesses back approximately ten years to a time when there was no formal avenue for local business owners to engage with and influence local stakeholders.

"For this reason we are very happy to support their re-election and would encourage all eligible town centre businesses to vote yes to Term 2!”

