Bognor Regis and Littlehampton beaches retain Seaside Awards

The awards, run by Keep Britain Tidy, are given to the best beaches in the country each year. They are considered a seal of quality, guaranteeing visitors a clean, safe and well-managed coastal area. Once called the Quality Coast Award, the flags are thought to set the national standard for the best beaches across the UK.

Praising the hard work of all the residents, foreshore managers, beach patrols and volunteers responsible for maintaining the beaches to such a high standard, Cllr David Edwards (con), chair of Arun District Council’s environment committee, said: “The awards are a real credit to our teams who work tirelessly to keep the beaches clean and well-maintained, but they couldn’t do it without the help of volunteers and residents who will go out of their way to clean up litter left by others because they take pride in where they live.

Bognor Beach, first day after lockdown. Pic Steve Robards SR2005137

“It’s looking like staycations will be popular again this year so these awards serve to illustrate how much Arun has to offer anyone looking for a UK holiday destination in 2022.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive added: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses. The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

“People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.”

The awards come after Bognor Regis earned joint last place with Skegness in a Which? National survey of seaside resorts, prompting outcry from residents and local authorities.

Beaches in Worthing and Selsey were also recognised in this year’s Seaside Awards.