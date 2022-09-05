Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants’ Bognor Regis depot will be raising money for St Barnabas Hospices during the company’s annual Help for Hospices week.

Between Monday, Sepetember 12, and Friday, September 16, Covers is aiming to raise £30,000 for local hospice charities across the south of England. The builders merchant will be contributing £5 for every transaction made during the week and has pledged £20,000 to the campaign. Additionally, each of its 14 depots will be holding its own event.

On Monday the Bognor Regis depot is inviting people to an anniversary themed bake-off, to tie in with Covers 175th birthday celebrations, which are taking place throughout this year.

The sweet and savoury treats will be made by the branch team and judged by a representative from St Barnabas Hospice, who will be in the depot for the day raising awareness about the work the charity does.

The bake-off entries will then be sold or auctioned to customers, residents and staff with all proceeds going towards the final fundraising amount.

Every day and night, the teams at St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House, for children, work tirelessly to provide vital care for adults and children facing life-limiting illnesses and their families, both at the hospices and in their own homes.

Alison Taylor, at St Barnabas Hospices, commented: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone at Covers for their ongoing support.

"Demand for hospice care has never been greater, and without the generosity of individuals and businesses in our community, it simply wouldn’t be possible.

“We rely heavily on donations and fundraising to provide the best quality of care for adults and children, as well as their families, so on behalf of everyone at the hospices, I would like to say a huge thank you.

"Covers has supported the hospices for many years through fundraising; helping to ensure patients and families receive the care they need, and helping families through the good days, the bad days, and the last days. Thank you – you really do make a difference.”

Rupert Green, chairman of Covers, added: “Since we held our first Help for Hospices week in 2015, we have given more than £185,000 to our local charities. Like all the hospices we support, St Barnabas Hospices relies on donations to ensure it can continue to offer essential care and support to the community it serves.

“We’re delighted to be holding our seventh Help for Hospices week and, in advance, we would like to thank everyone who joins in to support our fundraising.”