Bognor Regis burglar who claimed to be a police officer jailed

Sussex Police detectives investigating a series of distraction burglaries linked them to James Beaney, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, to at least two of them.

At 8pm, on May 16, police found that he called at the address of an 89-year-old man, claiming to be a plain-clothed police officer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under that fraudulent authority, police said, he insisted on searching the property to ensure the man was not a victim of a recent burglary.

James Beaney, 45, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis

He left the property without any items and was later identified as the offender through an identification procedure.

At around the same time the following evening, a 92-year-old woman answered her door in Pagham to a man matching Beaney’s description.

He was, once again, impersonating a police officer and used a false account to enter the property. Once inside, Beaney stole the woman’s wallet, which contained cash and a bank card, police said.

The stolen card was used to purchase items like food and alcohol from shops in the surrounding area on at least two occasions after the burglary. CCTV showed Beaney was responsible.

Charged with burglary, burglary with intent to steal and two counts of dishonestly making a false representation to make gain for himself or cause loss to another, Beaney appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court on June 17, where he pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Detective Constable Gaye Moore of Bognor Regis investigations said: “I’d like to remind residents to remain vigilant and challenge anyone who calls at your address without ID, especially if they are unexpected. No professional will mind waiting outside whilst you make a call to confirm their identity, and police officers will always show their warrant card.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate a number of distraction burglaries in Bognor Regis from the period between March 19 and April 14, during which times cash and jewellery were stolen.