Southern Fire Alarms LTD (SFA), based in Bognor Regis, said the four day working week was met with unanimous support from staff after a six month trial period which began late last year.

SFA direcotr Ollie Reynolds said: “The stable financial situation and resoundingly positive response from our dedicated team and customers has made the move to a permanent four-day working week a complete no-brainer. We strongly believe that a shorter week, without any impact on pay, will result in happier, healthier and more productive staff. The results of our staff survey, customer satisfaction and our bottom line support this belief."

It's hoped that the four day working week will lead to better work life balance for employees and, by doing so, improved customer service.

Anonymous feedback forms submitted after the survey highlights the positive impact of the change, with one team-member saying: "I think it's really beneficial and very forward-thinking. It makes me proud to work for a company that prioritises the individual as well as the whole company."

Another added: "I'm enjoying the additional personal time and feel that it contributes to being in a happier mental state, which in turn improves my productivity and demeanour at work. I would struggle to revert back to five days!"

Owners have reassured customers that the change will not impact SFA’s service, which will continue to operate a 24/7 365 days a year emergency callout service, with protocols in place to ensure customers are not impacted.