Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bognor Regis car park to close for up to two weeks as drainage works take place

Hotham Park car park, in Bognor Regis, could be closed for up to two weeks as of Monday (March 13), while drainage and levelling works take place.

By Connor Gormley
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:27pm

Announcing the closure on Facebook earlier today, a spokesperson for Arun Parks and Greenspaces said the work is intended to reduce the flooding that occurs around the park entrance after heavy or consistent rain.

Alternative car parking provision is available at London Road and Gloucester Road car parks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pedestrian access through the area will be maintained as works take place, they added, but there may be periods where this is not possible. Signage will be on display at all other entrances to advise guests.

Most Popular
Hotham Park car park will be closed
Hotham Park car park will be closed
Hotham Park car park will be closed

Hotham Park Cafe and Wildforest Falls Adventure Golf, both of which are situated in the park, will be open as normal unless otherwise stated, but the Bognor Regis Parkrun, which takes place in Hotham Park, every Saturday, will not take place on March 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read more

Proposed Premier Inn hotel could generate nearly £3 million annually for Bognor Regis

London RoadFacebookPremier Inn