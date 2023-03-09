Proposed Premier Inn hotel could generate nearly £3 million annually for Bognor Regis

Further details of a 116-bedroom Premier Inn hotel planned for Bognor Regis Seafront were revealed at a public consultation yesterday (March 09) – and bosses estimate it could generate £2.8 million for the local economy.

Plans revealed at yesterday’s consultation show the much-anticipated hotel will likely assume an L-shape, turning the corner of Clarence Road, near the Town Hall, and onto The Esplanade itself.

Designers say the proposals should fit nicely into the local street view, reflecting ‘the historic Regency style of buildings in the town’. A light-coloured brick and mortar facade should exaggerate this effect, responding to the ‘material context’ of Bognor Regis itself.

With some of the larger hotels in town struggling, some residents have raised concerns about the viability of the project. But Whitbread staff say that, unlike The Royal Norfolk Hotel, the Premier Inn will not cater to coach trips, and the venue should contribute to the local economy ‘year-round’.

A artists impression of what the hotel might look like

Comparing occupancy rates with similar venues all over the country, Whitbread estimates that 35,000 business and leisure guests will stay at the proposed hotel throughout the year. This is expected to generate £2.8 million of annual business expenditure outside the hotel itself, as those guests venture out to local bars, pubs, cafes, restaurants and shops.

There is already a sizeable Premier Inn just outside of Bognor Regis, on Shripney Road, but it is hoped this town centre location will give guests more direct access to local businesses and amenities. Since some of these guests will be visiting on business trips, rather than as tourists, it’s hoped this trade will take place all year, rather than seasonally.

The consultation period will close on March 22 and Whitbread bosses hope to formally apply for planning permission in April. A decision is expected in Summer and it’s hoped construction will begin in early 2024, with completion expected in mid-2025.

Premier Inn bosses say the hotel, which will create 30 full-time jobs upon opening and 50 during the build itself, represents a £10 million investment in Bognor’s economy.

Construction of the proposed branch was made possible by a land-swap deal between Arun District Council and Premier Inn franchise owners Whitbread who, prior to the deal, maintained a long-term lease on the nearby Alexandra Theatre which was obstructing £12 million regeneration under the Levelling Up Scheme.