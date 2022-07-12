Bognor Regis care home rated 'good' in latest report

The residential care home provides personal care to up to 20 residents with a range of healthcare needs, including dementia and a range of mental health difficulties. At the time of inspection, the facility was home to 18 residents.

Homelands was assessed in a range of areas: safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, leadership and quality of care. It was found to be ‘good’ in all five areas.

CQC inspectors spoke to four patients and two relatives about their experience with the service, alongside three members of staff and the registered care manager, in order to get a sense for how Homelands works and the quality of care provided.

Homelands Rest home in Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Maps

One person told inspectors: “all in all, it’s very good (here). Staff are very kind. The food is excellent and GPs are here if you need them.”