Vicky meets… Team Arty, Bognor Regis Centre’s resident youth drama group

Members of Team Arty – Bognor Regis Centre's youth drama group

You are all members of Arty, the Regis Centre’s resident youth drama group. Don’t all shout at once, but will you tell me about the pantomime that you are staging on Saturday? Tali: We are doing Aladdin. I’m playing Constable Kola. January is the perfect time to have a panto because everyone is feeling a bit ‘meh’ after Christmas. Our show will be a little bit of Christmas that comes back to cheer people up.

Amy: I’m playing a handmaiden. Doing a panto now chases away the January blues and makes winter feel funnier and happier.

Megan: I’m playing Wishy Washy. He’s very energetic – like a golden retriever he’s always rushing around!

Mitchell: I wanted to be a handmaiden because I thought it would be funny. I love comedy.

Alastair: I’m playing Abanazar. It’s my first baddy role and I like that there is lots of audience participation. It’s really good fun.

Alice: I’m Widow Twanky. I have always loved seeing drag acts and thought it would be such fun. It’s been challenging, but I’m really enjoying it.

Herbie: I’m Sergeant Pepsi. I love comedy and he’s a really fun character to play.

Elliott: I’m the Genie. He’s a big, fun and vibrant character and I get to experiment a lot.

OK, OK! I get the picture – lots of different characters! But as well as productions, what do you enjoy most about Arty? Amy: Arty is very welcoming and we do lots of energetic games as well as shows. It helps me feel more confident.

Tal: I love acting and I think I’ll always be involved in performing somehow. I can’t live without it! Arty is a safe place and we don’t judge each other.

Megan: I love having a real theatre to perform in. I hope the audiences see that we work well as a team, because Arty has really helped me to become a good team player. And drama has helped my confidence. I'm much better at talking in front of people now.

Alice: I love being with people who enjoy the same thing as me. When I first came here it was like ‘these are my people!’ I’ve taken GCSE drama and I’m now taking A level drama. Having the opportunity to appear on stage has been such a benefit. Offering young people groups like Arty is really important. Not only is it fun; but drama also gives you life skills.

Elliott: I love it because nobody judges you – we have all done the weirdest and most bizarre things in acting! And everyone is here because they want to be.

Herbie: Being based at a real theatre is brilliant. I play instruments and sing too, so it’s great to be able to perform on stage.

Daniel: I love the acting and also the friends I have made. The panto was something we wanted to try as a group, but we have done lots of different shows.

