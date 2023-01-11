Vicky meets… wedding photographer Eva Czerska, of Eva & Kris Photography

Eva Czerska, who became a wedding photographer 10 years ago

Where did your passion for photography begin? I started taking photographs in Poland as a child. My dad had an old film camera and he let me use it, so I started taking photos of my animals.

I did environmental engineering at university and I didn’t start taking photographs again until I moved to the UK to be with my husband Kris, who was already living here.

I took a lot of photos then, as this country is so beautiful. Then my husband then brought me a more professional camera and I started using different editing programmes, which I really enjoyed. We started doing studio photography at home, taking photos of friends and family. More people asked us, so I took some more courses in editing.

In photography the technology moves so fast that you constantly need to keep improving your knowledge.

•How did you start shooting weddings? One day a friend asked me to photograph her wedding. I was very nervous, but my husband reassured me and said we would do it together. When we went to show her the photos I was so nervous and stressed! But she started crying because she hadn’t expected them to be so beautiful. It was amazing!

Then a few of her friends asked me to do their weddings, and this is how we decided to set up Eva & Kris Photography. So ten years ago, starting with Jill and John, I became a wedding photographer.

•What do you love about weddings? I love telling the story of a wedding day and the connection I have with people; seeing tears and laughter. And I really like the adrenalin of the day.My camera is always ready so that I get all those tiny moments; a look, a smile or a reaction.

•What advice would you give to a couple about wedding photography? Make sure that you like the photos AND the photographer. Meet them, even if it is only online. I shadow a couple all day, so it is important that they are comfortable with me. Understand what you want, then make sure that the photographer’s work reflects that. And also make sure that their work is consistent. And remember that it is your day, your way. Don’t stress if little things go wrong. And always make sure that your photographer takes photos of the people who are most important to you. Being able to remember them looking so happy at your wedding will be a precious memory.

•How do you feel after a wedding? At the end of a wedding I am so tired! I have to concentrate so hard; I always have to be two steps ahead, working out the light, or the best place to shoot particular people. This area is amazing for photographs.

Whenever I go for a walk I am always looking for photo locations! But the best feeling is when people are happy with the result.

•Where can we find more information? evaandkrisphotography.com or on Facebook and Instagram

