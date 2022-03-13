Bognor Regis grandmother thanks companies who donated to husband who travelled to Ukraine to fight Russia

Lidiya Lunn and her husband Mykola Prysnyak moved to Bognor Regis from Ukraine 23 years ago — but with the outbreak of the Russian invasion of their home country, Mykola has flown to the country's capital, Kyiv, to fight alongside the Ukrainian army.

He travelled with a former British sniper, Shane Matthew, on March 7.

Mykola Prysnyak

Ahead of the trip local businesses donated medicine and protection to the Mykola and the people of Ukraine and Lidiya is now thanking them for their generosity.

Kamsons Pharmacy, Bersted Green Surgery, West Green Surgery and Protek all made donations which have all made it to the eastern European country.

Lidiya said: "I would like to say a big thank you to them for donating what they can. A very big thank you to the Protection Army Supply shop in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis.

Some of the donations sent out to Ukraine

She added: "A nation who invades another nation to kill in 2022 a peaceful nation with missiles and planes does not deserved to be called Russian Federation it's a Terrorists Federation/"

She has shared pictures of the donations to show that they made it to Kyiv.

Since the Russian invasion, Lidiya has bee unable to work, and has said she is keeping in touch with her husband via Whatsapp.

"As long as he has got internet I am contacting him by internet. To be honest, I don't know the way to explain the feelings inside - it is not easy.