James Baxter at Cuff Miller has said he is 'humbled by the kindness' of the local community

The donations have been collated from across Littlehampton and Rustington and delivered to St Mary’s Church in Felpham.

The items are then delivered to Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced into Poland, often having to leave almost everything behind.

Cuff Miller’s director and dealer principal, James Baxter, said: “I think like so many people across the country we all felt helpless looking at the terrible events unfolding in Ukraine.

The team at Cuff Miller and St Mary's Church in Felpham are thankful for all of the donations for Ukraine

“The team were unanimous in that we should do something to help and Emma suggested we start collecting donations on site.”

The central location in Littlehampton of the car dealer and the available space meant Cuff Miller could accept large volumes of donations.

James continued: “We set to work on Friday and by Saturday we had filled the three donation ‘bins’ and much of our showroom, resulting in our first full van load on Monday morning and a second Tuesday.

“We have been absolutely humbled by the kindness and generosity everyone has shown, with some people bringing in several bags or even boxes of shopping - every single item has really helped. Thank you.

Cuff Miller has received many donations for Ukraine

“We’re lucky to have such a fantastic community and a driven team at Cuffs, with so many people working to help others.

“I cannot stress what a fantastic job the team of volunteers at St Mary’s Church are doing.

“Unquestionably they will be positively impacting the lives of so many people at what must be such a terrible time, in a practical way. It is truly remarkable what they have managed to achieve and we are all very thankful.”

The team at St Mary’s Church have been working with two local Polish men, who have been taking the items into Poland and to their families.

Father John Challis from St’ Mary’s Church said: “The items, once in Poland, are distributed to actual refugees along the border of Ukraine.

“Many might know that Polish and others from mainland Europe would often travel home and so these people have been the perfect people to get items out there and right to the heart of the needs.

“We have sent lorry loads [of aid] to Poland and Moldova.

“All our hearts are reaching out to those in need and it is fabulous that the expats of Poland and Moldova can help their fellow countrymen in the relief of those in need.”

Staff at Cuff Miller said that the response to their appeal has been incredible.

Michael Gates, who has been working on the appeal at Cuff Miller, said: “The support of our friends and neighbours in the community has been truly amazing and we are all so glad to have been able to help.

“We have had people keen to share incredible feedback. I had a message from a family friend, Natalia, who is a translator in Ukraine.

“She has joined the aid effort in Poland and is witnessing events first hand and wanted to express her gratitude.

“She said ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart, it is so heartening to know that so many people care’.

“Knowing that we have pulled together to help and that we have made a difference is very touching, thank you everyone for your kindness.”

Due to the large amounts of donations received, St Mary’s Church is now urging those who are looking to help to consider a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal, which has now raised around £100m nationally.

Both St Mary’s Church and Cuff Miller would like to thank everyone for their support.