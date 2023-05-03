Bognor Regis illustrator launches new jigsaw puzzle to mark historic coronation

The new jigsaw puzzle, drawn in Jupp’s distinctly comic style, presents the soon-to-be-crowned King at different stages of his life – from his time with the Royal Navy, to his childhood, right through to the day of the coronation itself.

cheekily titled ‘Fit For a King’, it’s a 1,000 piece puzzle produced by All Jigsaws Limited and can be purchased for £19.99. “I’m really chuffed with the quality of the product (and my drawing looks pretty good too)” Mr Jupp, famous for his ‘I Love’ series of paintings said.

"I wanted to draw something that would go above and beyond the coronation – something colourful and happy. I didn't want to do the usual photo montage – that’s boring. So instead I wanted to draw him throughout several different stages of his life.”

Mike Jupp's 'Fit For a King'

All Jigsaw puzzles describe the piece as a “a fantastically fun, light-hearted 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle for all ages to enjoy! Mike's cleverly captured Charles’ cheek, charm and unique sense of humour in this cracking cartoon-style coronation puzzle.”

They added: “Travel through time and see the many faces of our Monarch in this charismatic-caricature, heirloom gift. Our current king is a long serving member of the Royal Family and has been in line for the throne ever since he could talk (aged 3)! Charles has always embraced his royal duties. At age 9 he officially became ‘The Prince of Wales’ and through his hard work and determination has gained various titles over the years through his charity work.”

