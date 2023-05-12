Edit Account-Sign Out
Bognor Regis man, 52, jailed after unprovoked knife attack

A 53-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been jailed for nine years after a serious knife attack.

By Connor Gormley
Published 12th May 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:46 BST

The incident took place on the afternoon of February 10, when Michail Michailov, who had been drinking with at least three other people at a flat in Bersted Green Court, attacked one of them for unknown reasons.

The victim, a 52-year-old man suffered a 10cm chest wound, where doctors confirmed the knife had narrowly missed his heart and lungs. By the time Police were informed, Michailov had fled the scene. He was arrested shortly afterwards, following a series of police enquiries.

Michailov, of Upper Bognor Road, was charged with grievous bodily harm. Although he replied ‘no comment’ to police questioning, he later admitted to the offence when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on April 13. He was sentenced to four years imprisonment with an extended sentence of five years.

Michail Michailov 52. Photo: Sussex PoliceMichail Michailov 52. Photo: Sussex Police
Michail Michailov 52. Photo: Sussex Police

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ash O’Mahony, said: “This was a seemingly unprovoked attack on the victim, who is fortunate to have not suffered life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

“Nevertheless, there was clear intent by Michailov to harm him, and the courts have recognised this by the sentence imposed.”

