Bognor Regis mayor to take part in Wellbeing Walk

The walk will raise money for Cllr Barrett’s chosen charity 4Sight Vision Support, which provides specialist support for blind and sight impaired people across West Sussex.

Starting at 10am, participants will be free to choose from a two, four or six mile route, each of which will include a number of wellbeing activities along the way. In keeping with 4Sight Vision Support’s mission statement, the walks will also be suitable for people living with sight loss, who may wish to walk independently, but who are also free to sign up with a family member or friend to guide them. Trained guides are also available and can be requested upon booking, and the route is both pram and wheelchair accessible.

This is not the only time the Mayor and his partner, Carole Brett have supported the sight charity. Miss Brett took part in the first Wellbeing Walk around the Angmering Park Estate back in July, helping to raise more than £1,225.

The start line at Angmering on July 14.

She said: “What a lovely journey of wellbeing! Such a chatty friendly group, and the team was brilliant keeping us on track and providing us with refreshments.”

The £10 entry fee (£5 for children) includes refreshments, a bespoke wooden medal, and access to a range of wellbeing activities. The fee covers the cost of hosting the event, so participants are encouraged to £50 in sponsorship to support the charity’s work.

The final walk is planned for Horsham town centre on March 18 2023.

