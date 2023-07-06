The road has a 20mph speed limit but residents say, almost all motorists exceed the limit. As a result, their parked cars are regularly damaged, pets have been killed, and almost all residents they feel nervous crossing the road.
To put a stop to the unease, residents are calling on West Sussex County Council to make Linden Road a one-way street between the junctions with Town Cross Avenue and Hawthorn Road.
After meeting with the residents on Friday, Nick Gibb announced his support for the campaign, saying: “People who live in Linden Road, a residential street, shouldn’t have to risk life and limb simply to cross the road to see a neighbour. We need to do more to calm the traffic with a one way system and more signs reminding motorists that there is a 20mph speed limit in place.”