Bognor Regis MP backs anti-speeding campaign in Linden Road

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb has announced his support for an anti-speeding campaign in Linden Road this week.
By Connor Gormley
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:58 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:59 BST

The road has a 20mph speed limit but residents say, almost all motorists exceed the limit. As a result, their parked cars are regularly damaged, pets have been killed, and almost all residents they feel nervous crossing the road.

To put a stop to the unease, residents are calling on West Sussex County Council to make Linden Road a one-way street between the junctions with Town Cross Avenue and Hawthorn Road.

After meeting with the residents on Friday, Nick Gibb announced his support for the campaign, saying: “People who live in Linden Road, a residential street, shouldn’t have to risk life and limb simply to cross the road to see a neighbour. We need to do more to calm the traffic with a one way system and more signs reminding motorists that there is a 20mph speed limit in place.”

Nathan Tilley; Ben Tilley; Nick Gibb; Alison Bashford; Kinga Arciszewska; Claire Tilley; Matthew Tilley. Photo Nick GibbNathan Tilley; Ben Tilley; Nick Gibb; Alison Bashford; Kinga Arciszewska; Claire Tilley; Matthew Tilley. Photo Nick Gibb
