The road has a 20mph speed limit but residents say, almost all motorists exceed the limit. As a result, their parked cars are regularly damaged, pets have been killed, and almost all residents they feel nervous crossing the road.

After meeting with the residents on Friday, Nick Gibb announced his support for the campaign, saying: “People who live in Linden Road, a residential street, shouldn’t have to risk life and limb simply to cross the road to see a neighbour. We need to do more to calm the traffic with a one way system and more signs reminding motorists that there is a 20mph speed limit in place.”