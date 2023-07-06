Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua backs Bognor Regis boy with cancer

Boxer Anthony Joshua is the latest star to pledge to support a brave Bognor Regis boy who has cancer.

It comes as the family of Huey Stairs, aged four, have praised "such generous people" for offering to support a charity night.

Huey has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer, a rare type of the disease that makes up of six per cent of all childhood cancer. Huey is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Friends and family will attend an event at Seasons at Bognor Regis Town's Nyewood Lane ground on July 13 at 7.30pm to raise money to help Huey's Cancer Journey.

Huey Stairs. Photo: contributed.

Prizes for the auction and raffle have continued to flood in and now include two tickets to see Premier League Brighton in action plus, tickets to Goodwood Festival of Speed, Chichester Festival Theatre and family passes to Butlins.

A meet and greet with the stars of A League of Their Own is the star auction item up for grabs along with football memorabilia from Chelsea star Connor Gallagher and former Arsenal keeper Petr Cech.

Grandmother Vicky Stairs, who is behind the fundraising bid, said she was blown away with the generosity of those donating. She added: "We are truly indebted to such generous people and can't thank them enough. Huey is a real battler and we need to support him and the family throughout this nightmarish ordeal.

"We hope it will be well attended and we can raise as much money as possible. Obviously, the more people who come along means there is more chance of the event being a success so we are asking all football fans and anyone who would like to support our cause to come along."

Anthony Joshua (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

*You can go to the family’s Go Fund me page to donate to Huey’s Cancer Journey at https://www.gofundme.com/f/hueys-cancer-journey.