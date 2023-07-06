The Bognor Regis branch of NatWest, on High Street, has been named among 36 more branch closures this week, as the banking chain continues to downsize.

NatWest bank in Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Maps

The bank branch is set to close on September 28 , meaning customers who prefer to do their banking in person will either have to swap banks or travel to the nearest NatWest in East Street, Chichester.

The closure comes as more customers switch from brick and mortar banks to managing their finances digitally. Statistics released by NatWest earlier this week suggest a 60 per cent downturn in the number of people visiting banks in person, coupled with a 49 per cent upturn in the number of people banking via mobile apps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statistics include data from the Covid-19 lockdowns, when travel restrictions and isolation rules may have made it harder for customers to access physical banks, even though they were exempt from full closure. A spokesperson explained that the data covers a wider period in order to show that the decline is consistent, rather than a one-off dip caused by the pandemic.

“As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives,” a spokesperson said.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to ensure vulnerable customers are not short-changed by the closure, customer support specialists will be proactively calling clients over the weeks to come in order to provide bespoke support and signpost alternative local services. Local directors, meanwhile, will contact relevant local organisations to advise them of the closure to come and work to support clients comet September.

For those who would prefer to speak to someone familiar, NatWest has said a face-to-face event will take place in branch later this year.