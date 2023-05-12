Barclays in Bognor Regis will close its doors for the last time, come Summer.

Barclays in Bognor Regis is one of hundreds of branches of the national bank chain set to close or which have already done so.

A sign pasted to the front door of the High Street bank said the branch will close on Wednesday, August 9, at midday.

"We’re changing the way we support you in Bognor Regis. We'll still be part of your community, look out for details coming soon,” the sign says.

Barclays Bank in Bognor Regis. Photo: Google maps

The sign also offered would-be customers some advice on how to get the services they need without a physical high street branch: "You can visit any post office to withdraw and pay in cash, pay in cheques, and check your balance. You can also use cash machines on the LINK network to withdraw cash and check your balance."

Customers are also encouraged to use the Barclay’s App and online banking to manage their funds securely.

The closure comes amidst several hundreds planned up and down the UK, with some 73 having already taken place. Industry data suggests that fewer people are using physical branches of banks, and some have argued that the pandemic has accelerated the loss of traditional brick and mortar banking services, with many customers learning how to manage their finances from home.

In a statement issued to ITV earlier this year, Barclays said: “Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

“We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Even so, some customers feel short-changed by the plans. Mr Campbell, from Aldwick, said the decision was ‘nonsense’: “My wife and I have banked regularly at the Bognor branch and it is always crowded,” he said.

"Like all the other banks, it is adopting a method of pressurising customers into online banking. It is closing The elderly, pensioners, its massive and loyal customer base have been shown the door. It is despicable considering the monstrous profits banks are making.”