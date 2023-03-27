Bognor Regis primary school pupil leaders graduate graduation day at Oxford

A crack team of Year Six pupils from Southway Primary School in Bognor Regis enjoyed a special graduation day at one of the oldest universities in the world earlier this month, in order to celebrate their completion of this year’s student leadership plan.

The pupils were invited to St Anne’s College, part of the prestigious University of Oxford, in order to celebrate their completion of the challenge, which tasked them with carrying out their own social action project for the benefit of their school and wider communities.

Run by United Learning – the academies trust responsible for The Regis School and Southway Primary School – in tandem with persil’s Dirt is Good project, the programme launched back in November and, since then, students have been hard at work developing a project to raise awareness of the importance of mental health both in their school and beyond.

Earlier this year, as part of their work, the team led an informative assembly for years 3-6, giving their fellow pupils a range of tips to help look after their mental health.

Students were tasked with delivering a project designed to benefit their wider communities

Soon afterwards, the student leaders organised their own PE lessons to promote exercise as a key tool for managing wellbeing, and participated in a range of workshops designed to encourage students and parents to share any mental health worries they might have.

At the graduation day, the young leaders presented their project to an audience over more than 100 peers and teachers from participating schools based all over the country. A spokesperson for Southway Primary school praised their self-assured enthusiasm, adding: “They took to the stage with confidence and enthusiasm and were excellent representatives of their school community.”

Speaking about the trip, year six pupil Mikeila Briones said: “The University of Oxford was spectacular; it has definitely made me want to attend university one day!”

Joe Mcintosh, teacher and PE co-ordinator at Southway added: “The children were a credit to our school. The day was full of exciting activities and it provided the children with a sense of university life. The children were clear and confident as they delivered their presentation to a packed lecture theatre. At Southway we aim to give our children a plethora of opportunities which allow them to achieve their very best and this is an excellent example of that.”

Students visited St Anne's cottage in Oxford