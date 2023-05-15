Bognor Regis Railway Station shortlisted for national award

Bognor Regis Railway Station has been shortlisted for a major national prize, the town council has announced.

The town’s historic, grade II listed railway station has been recognised with a shortlisting in this year’s World Cup of Railway Stations award.

Bognor Regis is one of four stations in the southeast to make the shortlist, joining Swaythling, Whyteleafe and Hollingbourne in the running for first place.

Hosted by the Community Rail Network in tandem with Rail Delivery Group, the award seeks to find the best UK stations by having them battle it out in an online head to head vote.

Bognor Regis Railway Station. Photo Google Maps

Established in 2019, the tournament has seen a number of successful runs, and this year’s theme is ‘The UK’s Best Loved Station’, thereby shining a spotlight on the work of dedicated volunteers working to support stations up and down the country.

Bognor Regis station was nominated in the ‘supporting small business’ category, thanks in part to the way in which it plays host to The_Track, a collaborative workspace hosting businesses from all over town. The Town Council and the Bognor Regis In Bloom Working Group are also part of the nomination, thanks to their working the railway station a ‘greener’ place to be.

This is a public vote and the ballots open on Monday, May 22, so councillors are urging residents all over town to get online and cast their votes before May 26.

Previous winners of the awards include Stourbridge Junction in 2021, Glasgow Queen Street in 2020, and Huddersfield in 2019 . To find out more about the award and vote when the time comes, visit raildeliverygroup.com.