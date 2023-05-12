Police appealing for witnesses after violent bike theft in Bognor Regis

The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, April 3, when the 22-year-old victim was approached by another man, who assaulted him and pulled him from his bike.

After threatening to kill the 22-year-old, the assailant rode away. The bike is a dark blue mountain bike with white writing on the frame

The suspect has been described as white, slim, around six feet tall, with dark hair and a fringe partially covering his right right eyebrow. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket, a dark top, white jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

The stolen mountain bike

Anyone who witnesses the robbery or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or who has seen the pictured bike, is asked to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting serial number 1604 of 03/05.