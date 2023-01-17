Bognor Regis Regeneration Board takes inspiration from Battersea Power Station

Members of the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board were inspired by a recent trip to the Battersea Power Station redevelopment in London.

Organised by former chair Raouf David, the trip was attended by current chair Dr Dave Cooper and Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb, as well as other members of the board.

The grade II * listed building was reopened as a shopping and leisure destination last year, and members were inspired by its respectful - yet forward thinking – approach to redeveloping heritage sites.

Chairman Dave Cooper said he would like to see a similar approach adopted in Bognor Regis: “We are particularly interested in the approach taken to the history of the building and its location.

The Regeneration Board's visit to Battersea Power Station

“The retention and restoration of key architectural areas as features of interest in their own right, such as the fully intact Switch Room, demonstrate how sympathetic redevelopment can preserve and promote heritage while repurposing buildings for modern living.”

