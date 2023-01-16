PICTURES: Model Railway Club annual exhibition steams past expectations in Bognor Regis

The Bognor Regis Model Railway Club annual exhibition went down a treat last weekend, attracting visitors from all over town and exhibitors from all over the country.

Taking place from January 15-16 at Felpham Community College, the exhibition gave enthusiasts a chance to show off their displays, with exhibitors travelling from as far afield as West Yorkshire to showcase new and exciting layouts.

Best in show went to Peter Campon, from Waterlooville, for his layout inspired by the First World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show was just as popular with children and families, however. Interactive exhibits, alongside a ride-along railway served as appropriate reminders of the fact that model railways aren’t just for display - they’re toys designed to inspire joy and creativity.

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was really well-attended by lots of families, which is who we aim for,” said exhibition manager Mark Gallant.

"We have a ride-on railway attraction, there are trains the kids can sit and control, and we have a few that are designed for children. We have one called Dinosaur Valley, which is covered in dinosaurs and things like that. It's very Jurassic Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of modellers get into it because they had a trainset when they were younger and, as they get older, they want to revert back to their childhood a little bit.”

To find out more about the Bognor Regis Model Railway Club, which meets every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the old Barnham Signal Box, visit www.bognorregismrc.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham model railway exhibition. Pic S Robards SR22011401