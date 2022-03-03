Organisers will be raising funds for the Red Cross Appeal at Nyewood Lane on Saturday when Bognor take on Bowers & Pitsea in the Isthmian premier division.

General manager Simon Cook said: "We're delighted to be liaising with our community leaders Louise Lawson and Roger Nash to hold the fundraiser. Ukraine is in crisis and we feel compelled to do anything we can do to help. Monies raised at the game will be matched by a donation from the club."

Bognor Regis Rocks back Ukraine appeal

Appealing for donations for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, a statement says: "It’s a tense, dangerous, and distressing time.

Have you seen: Bognor Regis children mark 25th anniversary of World Book Day"Ongoing violence is causing people to flee their homes and become separated from their families.

"In some areas, water, electricity, and phone connectivity have been affected. Many people are taking cover from the shelling in basements and bomb shelters, but are going without the most basic supplies, like food and water. We must act now to protect people caught up in this crisis, in Ukraine and its bordering countries. Please donate right now if you can."