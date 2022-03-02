Surprise Bognor Regis Town departure one of two to leave Rocks camp

Utility man Leigh’s departure is a surprise after nearly four seasons at Nyewood Lane, while striker Lovatt’s loan from Bromley is simply not being extended.

The decision to release Leigh comes after – but not because – he picked up a three-game ban for a red card in a 1-0 Isthmian premier loss at Folkestone on Saturday. See a picture gallery from the Folkestone match here.

Manager Jack Pearce said he did not see Leigh being a regular starter in his team in the future and he did not feel he would want to be a mere squad player.

Ashton Leigh with Rocks fans after their win at Worthing earlier this season / Picture: Martin Denyer

“He goes with our very best wishes as he has done well for us in the time he has been here,” Pearce said.

“With Ashton now being suspended we felt it was a good time to let him go and get fixed up with another club. We’re starting to think about what we need next season and being honest I could not see Ashton being a regular starter.”

Lovatt has struggled to make an impression since arriving from Bromley on loan and has returned.

Meanwhile the Rocks felt they were unfortunate not to take a point at Folkestone – but now know they need a sparkling run of form if they’re to cling on to their faint play-off hopes.