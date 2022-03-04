Bognor Regis Town Hall lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine

The town council said this Saturday (March 5), between 10am and 2pm, the Polish Saturday School Bognor Regis will be collecting required items, such as:
* non-perishable food
* hygiene products
* disinfectants
* dressings/first-aid kits
Have you seen: A27 Arundel bypass route conditionally backed
* painkillers
* sleeping bags/foam camping mats
* nappies (children & adult)
* powdered milk for babies
* towels
No clothes please.
Drop your items off at the Regis School, Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 5LH.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK