Bognor Regis Town Hall lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine

The flag of Ukraine is being flown at Bognor Regis Town Hall and the building lit in blue and yellow in support of the citizens of the war torn country.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:26 pm

The town council said this Saturday (March 5), between 10am and 2pm, the Polish Saturday School Bognor Regis will be collecting required items, such as:

Read More

Read More
Bognor Regis Rocks back Ukraine appeal

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

* non-perishable food⁠

Bognor Regis Town Hall lit blue and yellow to support Ukraine

* hygiene products⁠

* disinfectants⁠

* dressings/first-aid kits⁠

Have you seen: A27 Arundel bypass route conditionally backed

* painkillers⁠

* sleeping bags/foam camping mats⁠

* nappies (children & adult)⁠

* powdered milk for babies⁠

* towels⁠

See more...: Replacement Bognor Regis Golf Club would be ‘recreatiional and cultural asset’

No clothes please.

Drop your items off at the Regis School, Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 5LH⁠.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Ukraine