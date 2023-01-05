Bognor Regis woman wins national award for her work with the Aldingbourne Trust

A Bognor Regis Woman has won a national award for her work with the Aldingbourne Trust’s Creative Arts Studio.

Katie Green was presented with her prize by Dimensions, the UK’s leading non-profit supporting people with learning disabilities. She won ‘local communities’ category of the Annual Learning Disability and Autism Leaders List, which aims to celebrate the stories and achievements of individuals across the UK.

As a key team member at the Aldingbourne Trust’s creative arts studio, judges said Katie goes ‘above and beyond to create a space where people with learning disabilities and autistic people can can access art in a relaxed environment.”

Alongside her work onboarding new staff at the Trust, Katie also keeps an eye out for each individual attendee, supporting those who feel isolated and making newcomers feel welcome.

Katie Green in the creative arts studio

Katie was selected for the award by a specialist panel of judges and said she believes her work with the creative arts group has helped her develop personally, as well as professionally. “A year ago I didn’t think I could do anything like that,” she said.

Organisers of the Leaders List believe the awards help ensure increased representation for people with learning disabilities and/or autism by highlighting the achievements of people living with the conditions.

Rachael Dodgson, CEO at Dimensions, said: “Dimensions is proud to present this award to all of this years’ Leaders’. The Leaders’ List is a reminder of the personal strengths and contributions that people with learning disabilities and autistic people make to the local community and society as a whole. I am deeply inspired by all of their achievements and hope you will join me in celebrating Katie.”

