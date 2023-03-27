Public toilets in Bognor Regis were officially reopened today (March 27) after an extensive refurbishment.

The Bedford Street toilets, near Morrisons, were first closed in October last year in order to make way for improvement works and were originally due to open in the first week of March, 2023.

Detailed plans were revealed in April 2022, after councillors agreed to the quarter million pound works in January 2022. The plans involved internal reconfigurations to the toilets, removal of part of the roof, and a number of associated changes to the entrance.

They also involved changing the configuration of the toilets from three male cubicles, six female cubicles and one disabled unit to nine unisex and two accessible cubicles.

Bedford Street toilets have reopened

This means men and women are now free to share the communal space and the cubicles can be used by anyone. In an attempt to discourage anti-social behaviour, the cubicles have been designed to face Bedford Street, with the communal area visible from outside.

