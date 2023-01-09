'Bognor's defibrillators should be registered' - says West Sussex County Councillor

A West Sussex County Councillor has called for Bognor’s public access defibrillators to be registered on the national network, called The Circuit.

Supported by the British Heart Foundation, the circuit is used by ambulance services to direct members of the public to the nearest defibrillator in an emergency situation. But they can only be directed if the emergency takes place within 400 metres of a registered defibrillator.

Councillor Keir Greenway (Con) said registering the devices is an easy way to make Bognor Regis safer.

““It’s common knowledge that quick access to a defibrillator can save someone’s life,” he explained. “That said, it’s important that publicly accessible defibrillators are registered with The Circuit, so that the ambulance service know they are available.

Cllr Keir Greenway with Bersted resident David Page.

"I’d also encourage organisations and businesses that have a defibrillator to think about making them publicly accessible, thereby increasing the amount of coverage in the town that will ultimately help save lives."

Among the defibrillators already registered is that belonging to Bersted Parish Council. The council operates a football pitch and indoor space for community groups, so keeping the device outside the building and registering with The Circuit means it’s available to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bersted resident and avid runner, David Page added: “We have all heard of distressing stories where sportspeople, of all different abilities, have required the use of a defibrillator. Unfortunately, this shows that this can happen to anyone, at any time. That’s why its vitally important to increase the registered coverage across the town.”

