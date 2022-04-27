Book now for outdoor swim for Sussex children’s hospice

Chestnut Tree House has launched Wild Wood Swim and is looking for participants to take on a 1km, 3km or 5km open water swim to raise funds.

Wild Wood Swim will take place during the summer bank holiday, on Monday, August 29, at the Weir Wood Reservoir in the Ashdown Forest, and the money raised will help support local children and families who need hospice care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgie Packer, from Chestnut Tree House, said: “1km is perfect for people who want to try something new and set themselves a challenge as you will be supported every step of the way.

Wild Wood Swim to raise funds for new hydrotherapy pool

“Or, if you are looking at taking the next big step in your open water swimming journey, the 3km and 5km options will have training plans and tips that will help take you to the next level.”

Registration for Wild Wood Swim costs £45 and Chestnut Tree House is asking participants to raise at least £175.

Georgie added: “If we ask families what activity they enjoy most during a visit to Chestnut Tree House, splashing around in the hydrotherapy pool will often come out on top.

“By raising £175, you can help three children and their families spend time in our hydrotherapy pool with a specialist nurse, splashing around, having fun, and making memories that will last a lifetime.”