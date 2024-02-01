Magnolia campbellii at Borde Hill

The Grade II* listed family estate and English country garden in Haywards Heath opens on Saturday, February 10.

Members can enjoy an exclusive preview before the official public opening on Friday, February 9.

Director Jay Goddard (née Stephenson Clarke), fifth generation family custodian of the Estate, said: “2024 is set to be a vibrant season at Borde Hill with new planting colour, exciting new events to be announced in the new year, and a new Garden café to ensure visitors have a truly memorable visit to our beautiful heritage garden.”

The formal rose garden in winter at Borde Hill. Photo: John Glover

The garden will be open until December 22, from 10am to 5pm daily. Visit bordehill.co.uk.

From February to mid-April visitors can enjoy self-guided walks through the gardens on the Magnolia and Camellia Trails, which feature a renowned collection of blossoms. Borde Hill said that other emerging signs of spring will include daffodils, snowdrops, crocus, and early flowering rhododendrons.

This year there will be 5,000 newly planted spring bulbs on the North Park Walk, set to flower in February and March. Borde Hill said these are February Gold, which received an Award of Garden Merit from the RHS. They added that the new bulbs will be followed by 2,000 daffodils behind the Bride’s Shelter.

The ‘Spring Bulbs’ Botanical Art Class is on April 18 (2pm-4pm, £45 per person) and will be led by botanical artist Penny Sanderson. Beginners and experienced artists can enjoy a two-hour watercolour workshop.

In May there will blooming tulips and bluebells, while the Azalea Ring offers what Borde Hill calls ‘a stunning kaleidoscope of colour and scents’ around a Cornus kousa centrepiece.

The Specialist Spring Plant Fair on May 12 will showcase a variety of locally grown and unusual plants.

The Shape Detectives kids trail starts on Saturday, February 10, and continues until March 22.

Bertram Bunny’s Easter Pirate Adventure trail runs from March 23 to April 14 and there will be an Easter Wreath Making Workshop on March 23 led by Borde Hills’ florist and gardener Barbara Mole.