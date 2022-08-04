Bark in the Park is a new event that takes place on Sunday, August 21, offering have-a-go activities, arena demonstrations, a fun dog show and a family ‘waggy tail’ trail.

The day will also provide a food court with plenty of tasty treats for canines and humans, as well as live music.

A Borde Hill spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to announce that the host of the Bark in the Park arena will be rising superstar trainer Jodie Forbes.

Bark in the Park, featuring star trainer Jodie Forbes, is at Borde Hill on Sunday, August 21

“Jodie is a six time 1st place winning trainer at Crufts and awarded the prestigious Crufts Inspirational Young Person award in 2020.

“Exciting arena displays range from Canine Hoopers to Dancing Heelwork, plus the chance to bring your four-legged friend into the arena for an interactive training demonstration or a mass obedience class.”

People can also enter their dogs in a Fun Dog Show, and organisers say there are plenty of ‘pawsome’ prizes to be won.

There will also be a Puppy parade where The Family Dog Club will show people a series of beginner training signals.

The Borde Hill spokesperson said: “Over at the Flyball Arena, watch spectacular displays of this canine sport throughout the day.

“The Brighton Flyball team compete in national and international tournaments and will be on-hand to answer your questions about the sport – come along and enjoy the energetic spectacle or let your dog have-a-go.”

Other dog-friendly attractions include a Barkour course, a scent trail and a wet play area, as well as a variety of stalls for shopping.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and include free entry to Borde Hill Garden and Woodland.

Bark in the Park is open from 10am-4pm and entry is free for dogs and children under 16.

Pre-booking is recommended at www.bordehill.co.uk/events.

Entry: Adults - £12.75 early bird (£15 standard), Child (under 16) – free, Borde Hill Members receive a 20 per cent discount off the standard price.

Day tickets pre-booked online at least a day in advance receive a five percent discount.