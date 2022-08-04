James Williams-Fuller, 32, pulled off the ‘extremely exhilarating’ stunt on Sunday, July 31, after two months of training.

“I did two front flips and on the second front flip I did a half twist so I ended up landing the opposite direction,” he said.

James, an ambassador for UK Cliff Jumping, believes this was the first double-flip in England from more than 100 feet.

James Williams-Fuller from Cuckfield performed the stunt on Sunday, July 31

He does not want to reveal the location of the cliff though because he doesn’t want inexperienced people trying it themselves.

“I’ve been there a number of times,” said James, adding that his team took extensive safety precautions.

“We depth checked the water and checked again. We had a swim around to make sure there was nothing floating underwater and we had two experienced people as safety in the water.”

James said he also wore brightly coloured wetsuit so he would be visible, plus tight fitting shoes.

Precision is key, said James, because a better entry into the water is easier on the body.

But he said the impact of this jump was still ‘pretty heavy’ because he hit the water at 60mph.

“The next two or three days after that it was the same as running a marathon or having a heavy boxing session, all the muscles in my body ached,” he said.

James said it took months to train for the stunt.

It was also at the end of a ten-day cliff-jumping tour, so he had days to practise beforehand.

“The moments before it you pretty much glaze over,” said James. “You can’t hear the outside world, you’re so focussed you can hear your heart beating and on that very last second you’re just in full belief of ‘you will make it’ – you have to be.”

In November 2021 James performed a backflip off of the world’s oldest iron bridge in Shropshire.

Some have expressed concern about the dangers of cliff jumping but James said his team always checks the water.

He said he hopes to legitimise the sport and has hit out at ‘tombstoners’ for giving it a bad name.