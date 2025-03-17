A bench to commemorate community warden Drew Allardice, who passed away in July 2024, was unveiled on Saturday, March 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew Allardice, a community warden described by friends as ‘larger than life’, worked in East Wittering and Bracklesham Bay for 15 years, supporting vulnerable community members and using his close ties to residents to assist police investigations.

He died on Monday, July 29 in 2024 after a short battle with illness, leaving a devastated community behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the news broke, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “We know how much he was loved and respected within the area...

Drew Allardice, a community warden described by friends as ‘larger than life’ worked in East Wittering and Bracklesham Bay for 15 years.

"He was a larger-than-life character, and we are all really going to miss him. We’d like to send our condolences to his partner, family and friends.”

Paying tribute to Mr Allardice, a spokesperson for East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council said: “He has dedicated 15 years of service to the villages of East Wittering and Bracklesham and we know this news has saddened the whole community."

Eight months later, on Saturday, March 15, a bench has been presented to the community to remember Drew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bench is located on the grass near Billy’s on the Beach at Bracklesham Bay.

The bench is located close to the grass near Billy's at the Beach.

After the bench unveiling, Josh Hammett, a friend of Drew who helped organise the unveiling posted to the Wabbies Community Facebook page.

The post read: “Fantastic day yesterday revealing Drew’s bench… was nice to see and speak to so many of you.

"Was great for Drew’s partner Wendy to cut the ribbon and declare the bench open… thank you all once again.”

Reflecting on the event, Josh spoke to Sussex World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flocks of locals came along for the bench unveiling to pay tribute to Drew.

He said: "Drew was a community leader in the Bracklesham area.

"He was always about, would always stop and chat to you, and always ask how you were.

“We set up a GoFundMe that raised just under two and a half grand. It covered the cost of the bench, and the rest of the money was donated to the RNLI, which Drew supported.

"On Saturday (March 15), we had a lovely gathering to unveil the bench in his memory. Sixty people came, including Drew’s partner, Wendy, and his stepdaughter, Elya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was well received – his stepdaughter spoke, and I said a few words as well. It was brilliant to see so many people coming together to remember Drew and pay their respects.”

Drew’s stepdaughter Elya, said: “Drew was an incredible man, with a personality out of this world.

"He stepped up when I was a young teenager and became a dad to me, which just goes to show how incredible he really was.

"He loved to help anyone with anything and truly did what he could, and if he couldn't sort it he'd find someone who could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being a Community Warden wasn't just a job to Drew it was his life, he absolutely loved the community, and nothing was ever too much.

"The love and support the community have shown throughout the time he was unwell to when he passed away and after is a testament to how hard he worked for the community.

"To see the amount of people who supported the GoFundMe for the bench and those who turned up for the reveal was touching.

"As a family we couldn't be more thankful and proud. He really is a one-in-a-million man, and I couldn't be more thankful to have had him in my life.

"He is forever loved and always missed!”