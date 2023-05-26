Bright future for Cowdray Golf Club as £1 million improvement works get underway

There are big things ahead for Cowdray Golf Club, in Midhurst, this year as work gets underway on £1 million improvement works to designed to breathe new life into the course.

The schedule of the work, club bosses say, includes the redesign and construction of the bunkers, permanent pathway solutions, and the redesign of the par 3 academy course. The plans have been described as one of the most significant investments in the history of the club and come hot on the heels of a hugely successful five year period in which Cowdray has enjoyed considerable growth.

Like many other clubs, Cowdray benefitted from an increased demand for play in the wake of the Covd-19 pandemic and, ever since then, membership has been full and there is currently a waiting list for new members to join.

As a result, the new plans have some big names and decades of experience behind them. Leading the way will be experienced architect Will Swan from Swann Golf Design, a company with a strong pedigree in designing Downland courses. Joining him will be contractors from Profusion Environmental, who have helmed a number of high-profile projects in recent years, including Ferndown Golf Club and Buckinghamshire Golf Club.

L to R: Jonathan Russell - CEO Cowdray Estate, Tim Allen - Director of Golf, Jonathan Smith – Course Manager, Will Swan – Swan Golf Designs and Simon Bolton – Profusion Environmental.

Tim Allen, director of golf at Cowdray, said: “the course has noticeably improved year on year, however we accept that the three major areas in the plan are not up to the standards of the rest of the course. We are so fortunate to have the support of Lord Cowdray and the project will not only elevate the level of playing experience and facilities we offer but also improve maintenance practices and playability for the future.

“We are fortunate to sit in the beautiful South Downs and from a design point, Will is keen to ensure that the renovations are sympathetic to the wider landscape as we always strive to protect and enhance the area around us. He also has been instrumental in acknowledging and complimenting the original design from the renowned Tom Simpson. Throughout the process, we also have worked closely with the South Downs National Park Authority to ensure full compliance in planning requirements”.