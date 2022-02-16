Ali Moraes, 29, said her two-year-old cat Sol was hospitalised with a fever and has been diagnosed with a severe case of Haemoplasma, a rare but treatable illness.

She said: “Due to being on a low income, I had been eligible for reduced cost treatment. However, the charity informed me I have reached the end of the line, as they do not have the resources or capacity to continue treating him.

“Sol needs ongoing essential medical care privately. Sol will also need life saving supportive care in hospital imminently, as his fever is still dangerously high."

Ali Moraes with her beloved cat Sol who she said 'deserves a chance to live'

Ali decided to launch a fundraising page to help her pay towards the costs to save the ginger cat, which she has had since it was 12 weeks old and said had helped her through the pandemic.

Ali said: “He was there for me and now it is my turn to be there for him. Sol is only two years old and deserves a chance to live.”

Kind people have already donated more than £3,800 towards an initial target of £5,000 via the fundraising page at https://gofund.me/38747ba5But Ali said the final estimate of the treatment could cost more if Sol deteriorates and now her other cats – Rio, also two, and Lu, seven months – have also been diagnosed with the blood infection.

Ali said: “Fortunately they don’t have a severe case and haven’t needed inpatient treatment like Sol. But we still have to cover their treatment, follow up consultations and tests. It’s important to treat them all, otherwise Rio and Lu could deteriorate and they can reinfect one another.”

Ali Moraes says her ginger cat Sol was hospitalised with a fever and has been diagnosed with a severe case of Haemoplasma, a rare but treatable illness

Ali said although the cats were not biologically related they were like siblings as they have been together almost all their lives. She said: “They are all wonderful in different ways. Sol is a gentle soul that is very shy but loving. Rio is very friendly and highly intelligent, he taught himself to open doors. Lu is the boss and orders both her brothers around, but she’s extremely affectionate and bright.”

Ali added: “I’m really overwhelmed by the positive response to the campaign so far, and I am truly very grateful to everyone that has donated, shared the campaign and written kind messages of support.”

People can make donations via https://gofund.me/38747ba5

Ali has had Sol since it was 12 weeks old