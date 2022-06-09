Brighton drag queens Scarlett Fever with puppet Roxie and Boss

Drag queens Scarlett Fever, Lydia L’Scabies and Boss got in some glittering, crowd-stopping practice for the Brighton Cancer Research UK Race for Life event.

In high heels and shimmering gowns on Brighton seafront, the trio from Proud Cabaret in Kemp Town sent out the message that the Race for Life events are for everyone.

Scarlett, from Brighton, who was accompanied by her ventriloquist puppet Roxie, has a compelling reason to be part of Race for Life.

She said: “My brother, Kian, was diagnosed with leukaemia aged 13. He’s now 18 and is one year cancer-free. It was a really rough time but he was so brave and so strong, especially at that young age.“I’m really proud of him and really proud to be supporting Race for Life in his honour. I hope we’ll be able to beat cancer for future generations.”

The ‘T’ (gossip) from the queens is that everyone is welcome at Race for Life – and dressing up is part of the fun.

Boss said: “All of us know people affected by cancer. We can’t do the science ourselves but we can all help make a difference by taking part in Race for Life and raising money for further research.“And while of course there is a serious cause behind it, the events can be a lot of fun! Dressing up is encouraged – put on whatever makes you feel good and be a queen for the day. Use your creativity and humour – we highly recommend it!”

The queens also joined other drag artists Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus and River Medway, former contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race, to encourage others around the country to sign up for Race for Life events. Ella’s mum is currently in treatment for breast cancer.

Proud Cabaret's Lydia L'Scabies on Brighton seafront to promote Race for Life

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a series of events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

People can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events. At some locations, there is also Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course and a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

The Sussex events are at:

Brighton: Stanmer Park: July 2 and 3 – 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

Brighton drag queens Scarlett Fever (second from the left) and Boss (second from the right) joined River Medway, Ella Vaday, and Kitty Scott-Claus at Battersea Park, London

Worthing: Steyne Gardens: June 19 – 3k and 5k.

Eastbourne: Sports Park: June 19 – 3k and 5k.

Hastings: Alexandra Park: June 12 – 3k, 5k, 10k.

Horsham: Horsham Park: June 19 – 3k, 5k.

Crawley: Tilgate Park: July 23 – 3k, 5k, 10k Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids.