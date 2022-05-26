Brighton Festival final weekend – what's on as festival promises to go out with a bang

The Brighton Festival promises to go out with a bang with a host of dance, music and open-air theatre events.

On both days this weekend, people can watch SMOOSH!, a rip-roaring musical parade through the streets of Brighton from Paraorchestra. Pop-karaoke classics performed by a troupe of dancers and a high-energy wind and brass band will bring a carnival atmosphere to East Brighton on Saturday (May 28) and along Hove seafront to The Riwaq on Sunday (May 29).

Find out more about the Paraorchestra parade and the routes here: Huge mobile human juke box will offer spectacular finale to Brighton Festival | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)A festival spokesman said: “Bristol-based Paraorchestra will be joined by local musicians in a joyful celebration of life – the perfect way to round off the final weekend of Brighton Festival 2022.”

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will perform As You Like It as part of the Brighton Festival Photo/Jack Offord

The final weekend is also the last chance to see some of the most popular Brighton Festival events including:

Witness Stand – From The Chattri up on the downs to the West Pier, audiences are invited to discover the different sounds created by, and in response to, the city.

Madeleine Flynn and Tim Humphrey have commissioned a community of writers and sound artists with a connection to Brighton to create emotive sound installations at outdoor sites across the region.

In Journeys from an Absent Present to a Lost Past, architect and artist Mohamad Hafez’s extraordinary miniature streetscapes evoking the ongoing Syrian conflict is a must-see at Fabrica Gallery.

The Riwaq in Hove Photo/Jim Stephenson

Returning to Brighton Festival from May 26-28, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men invite audiences to join them outdoors in the enchanting surroundings of local haven St Nicholas Rest Garden for the UK premiere of their take on Shakespeare’s joyous, celebratory and life-affirming comedy, As You Like It.

True to the time of The Bard, this all-male cast take us through the antics of Rosalind, her friend Celia, the noble Orlando, and the usurped Duke Senior as they all wrestle with what it really means to be yourself. Shows at 1pm and 6.30pm.

Other highlights this weekend include:

Peaceophobia – May 25-29 (sold out, returns only), at Brighton Marina car park.

Architect and artist Mohamad Hafez will present Journeys from an Absent Present to a Lost Past

Peaceophobia is described as ‘an unapologetic response to rising Islamophobia around the world’. Part-car meet, part-theatre, the show explores how you find peace in a world that tells you who you are.

Animal Place – May 27-29, The Spire.

The Spire is alive! Look closely and you’ll see all kinds of strange and wonderful creatures Animal Place is Tim Spooner’s playful installation of moving animals made from forgotten objects.

Some of these objects form an animal’s head, feet or organs. Some are encrusted into their skin. The animals are trying to move, trying to put one foot in front of another. They are trying not to fall over.

A festival spokesman said: “Tim has created more than 30 animals for the installation with groups of adults and children in East Brighton. Now you can join in too – simply bring along an object or fragment of material, or search for one when you visit The Spire. Tim will then help you give it a new life as a part of an animal in this magical habitat.”