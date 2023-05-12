Brighton & Hove Albion dream comes true for Haywards Heath care home resident

A Haywards Heath care home resident was able to fulfil a dream at the Amex Stadium recently thanks to staff at the home.

Andrew Sanders, 75, who lives at Aria Care’s Walstead Place, saw Brighton & Hove Albion beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 on Saturday, April 29.

The life-long Brighton supporter was finally able to make the visit after months of ill-health stopped him from going to matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew also got to meet former BHA striker turned football pundit Glenn Murray.

Andrew Sanders, from Aria Care’s Walstead Place, saw Brighton & Hove Albion beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 and got to meet former BHA striker Glenn Murray

His wife, Moray, said: “We were so grateful to the team at Walstead Place who made all this possible for Andrew. Football has always been one of his great pleasures.”

Andrew was accompanied by Walstead Place wellbeing coordinator Ruud Oosterbaan who organised the visit.

Moray said: “Ruud suggested it might be possible for Andrew to attend with his help. The chef at Walstead Place even organised a sandwich and hot supper for him to take. The fact that Ruud organised for Andrew to meet Glenn Murray and got a photo of them together was the cherry on the cake.”

Andrew Sanders, from Aria Care’s Walstead Place, saw Brighton & Hove Albion beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 and got to meet former BHA striker Glenn Murray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walstead Place home manager Jacquie Ferguson said: “Making sure our residents are happy and able to do the things they love is so fundamental to the care we offer. Ruud was instrumental in making this happen and once we ascertained it was safe enough for Andrew to attend, we made the arrangements. It meant a lot to Andrew and his family, which was touching to see.”

Visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/walstead-place-in-haywards-heath or call 0808 223 5543.