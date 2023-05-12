Mid Sussex mission to deliver trucks to Ukraine continues just days after team returns from previous trip

They are already set to make another journey next week when they will be joined by 43 more pick-ups and a BBC film crew.

The effort is part of a wider humanitarian mission called Pick Ups For Peace, which was created by vet Matt Dobbs, 49, from Slaugham, and a friend with ties to Ukraine.

Their latest trip began on Wednesday, May 19, when Matt was accompanied by Simon Manning, 50, from Balcombe, and Ed Bentley, 50.

Matt Dobbs and Ed Bentley from Mid Sussex are part of the volunteer team that helps deliver pick-up trucks to Ukraine

Matt and Ed said: “If you are able to support us with either donations or pledges via our JustGiving page, this will allow us to continue to support this essential humanitarian effort.”

Matt said the charity has delivered 118 trucks for humanitarian relief to Ukraine so far. He said that these help with evacuating people and delivering medical supplies.

Matt and Ed said their small team delivered three pickups this time, as well as generators, spare 4x4 tyres and other vital supplies. They said: “To say it was a humbling experience would be a huge understatement.”

The team's first stop-over was at a Prussian Hunting lodge in Poland, having driven to this location after taking the Channel Tunnel from Folkestone to Calais.

Pick Ups For Peace helps deliver pick-up trucks to Ukraine

They said: “After 14 hours on the road, and in the pitch dark, we met up with the very staggered group of volunteers of the 24 other Pick-ups. Quite a mixed bunch but all with a mutual commonality to help the humanitarian disaster that continues at a ferocious level in the East of Ukraine.”

The next morning they set off for the Ukrainian border just hours away. They were met by the local mayor and were escorted to the front the queue. From there they had a police escort to a compound to leave the pick-ups in overnight.

Matt and Ed said: “The roads were very empty of traffic and there were multiple concrete barriers and tank traps and a number of which were guarded with military personnel and at one point driving through a village, there were sirens sounding the end of an air raid. Fortunately we don't think this was close by. Yet despite this, we were greeted with people on the sides of the roads doffing their hats and waving with the Ukrainian flag in support of what we were doing for them. It was at this point that it made the long journey all worth it.”

Pick Ups For Peace helps deliver pick-up trucks to Ukraine

They added that they were surprised that bars and restaurants were still open in Lviv, saying: “Under different circumstances, Lviv would be a beautiful place to visit.”

Then the went to the military base where they received an ‘overwhelming’ warm welcome. Matt and Ed said: “The welcome and appreciation by them was overwhelming and they showed this in giving us a tour and some demonstrations of the equipment they use for training. A real unexpected treat, but a gesture of their gratitude.”

For a list of what needs to be donated, please visit our JustGiving page by scanning the QR code with your camera.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/p4p-edward-bentley. To get involved or donate equipment email [email protected]

