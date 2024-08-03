The colourful parade started at 11am on Saturday, August 3, with the theme of ‘JOY – Celebrating Life’.
The route was from Hove Lawns, along Kings Road towards West Street and into London Road before it finishe at Preston Park.
Musical acts at the city’s 51st Pride included Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Girls Aloud and Mika.
Take a look at our gallery of photos from the event below.
