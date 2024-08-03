Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 in more than 40 photos: S Club among stars at UK’s biggest Pride festival

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 13:26 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 11:56 BST
Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 was a fun-filled success with around 300,000 people enjoying the event over the weekend.

The colourful parade started at 11am on Saturday, August 3, with the theme of ‘JOY – Celebrating Life’.

The route was from Hove Lawns, along Kings Road towards West Street and into London Road before it finishe at Preston Park.

Musical acts at the city’s 51st Pride included Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Girls Aloud and Mika.

Take a look at our gallery of photos from the event below.

